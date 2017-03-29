Australia’s Cyclone Debbie, North Korean Testing, Media Security Increased, Shooting Near Capitol

Cyclone Debbie was a Category 4 hurricane when it slammed into Australia on Tuesday afternoon. The storm's winds gusted to 160 mph, and roughly 30 inches of rain fell over the course of 24 hours in some locations. The center of the cyclone came ashore near the Whitsunday Islands in Queensland. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has activated a national disaster response plan, dispatching naval vessels and helicopters to deliver critical aid and supplies to the pummeled coastline, according to the BBC.



Satellite imagery of North Korea's main nuclear test site taken over the weekend indicates that Pyongyang could be in the final stages of preparations for a sixth nuclear test, a U.S. think tank reported on Tuesday. Washington-based 38 North, a website that monitors North Korea, said the images from Saturday showed the continued presence of vehicles and trailers at a test site. North Korea has conducted five nuclear tests and a series of missile launches, and may be working to develop nuclear-tipped missiles that could reach the United States.



Some national news organizations have recently increased their security for employees as tensions continue to run hot toward the media. In recent months, The Washington Post increased security at its headquarters in downtown Washington, D.C., with more security at the door and more security guards walking around the newsroom during the day. In the past few weeks, McClatchy Newspapers' D.C. bureau began requiring employees to swipe their key cards to access their floor in their downtown building; they also have locked the doors to get into the newsroom once people reach their floor, according to a Politico report.

