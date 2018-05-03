Attacks in Burkina Faso, Foiled Attack in Turkey, Cell Vulnerabilities, and More

​At least eight people were killed and more than 80 injured in two attacks in Burkina Faso's capital, one of them targeting the French embassy, CNN reports. Those killed were all security personnel, Security Minister Clement Sawadogo said during a Friday news conference in Ouagadougou. The injured were being treated at local civilian and military hospitals, he said, adding that dozens were in "quite serious conditions" and three were "considered very serious." Sawadogo confirmed that there were two coordinated attacks: one against the French embassy, the other against the national army headquarters, and said assailants used a "vehicle packed with explosives" against the latter. Rémi Dandjinou, Burkina Faso's minister of communication, told CNN on Friday that six attackers had been "neutralized" across the two sites. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said France was targeted because it is Burkina Faso's ally in its fight against terrorism.





Turkish police foiled a planned Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara today, March 5, detaining suspects in the capital Ankara and the Black Sea province of Samsun, according to the Hurriyet Daily News. The U.S. embassy in Turkey's capital Ankara planned to be closed to the public today due to a security threat, it said in a statement on Sunday. The embassy advised U.S. citizens in Turkey to avoid large crowds and the embassy building and to be aware of their own security when visiting popular tourist sites and crowded places. It did not specify what the security threat that prompted the closure was.





Newly discovered vulnerabilities can wreak havoc on 4G LTE network users by eavesdropping on phone calls and text messages, knocking devices offline, and even spoofing emergency alerts, according to ZDNet. Ten attacks detailed in a new paper by researchers at Purdue University and the University of Iowa expose weaknesses in three critical protocol operations of the cellular network, such as securely attaching a device to the network and maintaining a connection to receive calls and messages. Those flaws can allow authentication relay attacks that can allow an adversary to connect to a 4G LTE network by impersonating an existing user. Although authentication relay attacks aren't new, this latest research shows that they can be used to intercept messages, track a user's location, and stop a phone from connecting to the network.





Police have identified the man who fatally shot himself outside the White House on Saturday as a 26-year-old Alabama resident, reports the Washington Post. Cameron Ross Burgess, of Maylene, Ala., approached the White House's north fence line about 11:46 a.m., pulled out a handgun and fired several shots—none of which were directed at the White House, D.C. police said Sunday. Burgess was standing before a crowd of more than 100 people when he shot himself, according to witnesses.



