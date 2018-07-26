Athens Fire Response Questioned, Security Keys go Public, Federal Cybersecurity Challenges, and More

​Crews continue to search on land and sea for victims of the deadly fires in northeast Athens that have killed at least 82 people—and citizens are criticizing the emergency response to the wildfires. The fires flared up on Monday along a seaside community, prompting hundreds of people to flee to nearby beaches and swim out to sea to escape, resulting in drowning deaths. The narrow streets of the affected area quickly became clogged with abandoned cars as people tried to flee, which hampered escape efforts as well as access to fire trucks. Firefighting efforts were hampered by gale force winds, and citizens say the lack of an evacuation plan and slow response worsened the tragedy. Greece’s defense minister said illegal construction between wooded areas blocked the escape routes.

Google is going public with its security key, which it credits for keeping the accounts of its 85,000 employees impenetrable. The Titan Security Key uses multifactor authentication to prevent phishing—it’s a physical device that connects to a computer via USB or Bluetooth and is needed to log in. Google execs have long been pushing security keys to prevent attacks such as the one that allowed Russian hackers to infiltrate the Democratic National Committee. But phishing often targets individuals during tax season or in the wake of natural disasters.

