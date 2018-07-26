Athens Fire Response Questioned, Security Keys go Public, Federal Cybersecurity Challenges, and More Athens Fire Response Questioned, Security Keys go Public, Federal Cybersecurity Challenges, and More 7/26/2018 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyCrews continue to search on land and sea for victims of the deadly fires in northeast Athens that have killed at least 82 people—and citizens are criticizing the emergency response to the wildfires. The fires flared up on Monday along a seaside community, prompting hundreds of people to flee to nearby beaches and swim out to sea to escape, resulting in drowning deaths. The narrow streets of the affected area quickly became clogged with abandoned cars as people tried to flee, which hampered escape efforts as well as access to fire trucks. Firefighting efforts were hampered by gale force winds, and citizens say the lack of an evacuation plan and slow response worsened the tragedy. Greece’s defense minister said illegal construction between wooded areas blocked the escape routes. Google is going public with its security key, which it credits for keeping the accounts of its 85,000 employees impenetrable. The Titan Security Key uses multifactor authentication to prevent phishing—it’s a physical device that connects to a computer via USB or Bluetooth and is needed to log in. Google execs have long been pushing security keys to prevent attacks such as the one that allowed Russian hackers to infiltrate the Democratic National Committee. But phishing often targets individuals during tax season or in the wake of natural disasters. The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has identified four major cybersecurity challenges facing the U.S. federal government: establishing a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and performing effective oversight, securing federal systems and information, protecting cyber critical infrastructure, and protecting privacy and sensitive data. The report notes that GAO has made more than 3,000 recommendations on how agencies can strengthen their cybersecurity, but about 1,000 have yet to be implemented. “Until these shortcomings are addressed, federal agencies’ information and systems will be increasingly susceptible to the multitude of cyber-related threats that exist,” the report notes. In other news, a small explosive device was detonated outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing this morning, but nobody was hurt except for the suspect. A new form of DNA testing was able to identify the remains of one of the victims of the 9/11 attack on the New York World Trade Center. Body cam footage has been released of the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man climbing a fence to flee police. More details are emerging about suspected Russian agent Maria Butina’s ties to the National Rifle Association. Security troubles continue to plague the Tour de France; just days after riders were affected by tear gas police used to disperse a protest, one racer was stopped by police who thought he was a fan, causing him to crash. The soccer ball Russian President Vladimir Putin gave to U.S. President Donald Trump has a transmitter chip in it. More than 200 salmonella cases have been linked to backyard chickens. President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed by a man with a pickaxe. Toronto officials say that the man who shot and killed two people Sunday night is not connected to ISIS although the jihadist group said he was its soldier. A Swedish woman temporarily prevented the deportation of an Afghan immigrant by live-streaming her protest on the airplane. An ISIS attack in southern Syria killed dozens of people.