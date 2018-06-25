Assassination Attempts on Two African Leaders, Blue Lights in Public Restrooms, Facial Recognition at Orlando Airport, and Assassination Attempts on Two African Leaders, Blue Lights in Public Restrooms, Facial Recognition at Orlando Airport, and More. 6/25/2018 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyZimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa had just finished giving a speech in a stadium in Bulawayo when a bomb exploded near him and other government officials as they left the stage. Videos on social media show a cloud of smoke and a small explosion knocking over people standing in the vicinity, reports the Washington Post. The president's spokesman, George Charamba, released a statement saying that Mnangagwa was unhurt and that an investigation was underway. He added that there have been multiple attempts on the president's life over the past five years. It was unclear whether anyone was killed in the blast, but footage from ZBC, the state broadcaster, showed medics attending to wounded people. The state-run newspaper, the Herald, quickly termed the attack an "assassination attempt."One person was killed when a spectator tried to throw a grenade at Ethiopia's new prime minister during a peace rally attended by tens of thousands of his supporters, reported The Times. An explosion in the capital, Addis Ababa, was an assassination attempt against the reformist Abiy Ahmed, who had just addressed the crowd while wearing a T-shirt and cowboy hat. Amir Aman, the health minister, said on Twitter that 156 people were injured—nine were in critical condition—and one died in the hospital. An Associated Press reporter saw dozens of people injured.Turkey Hill Minit Markets, a 260-store chain based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is one of two convenience store chains and a supermarket chain working with a loss prevention group to field-test using blue light bulbs in public restrooms to prevent drug use there, according to AP. The blue lights are meant to discourage people from using drugs in store bathrooms by making it more difficult for them to see their veins. It's an idea that's been around for years but is getting a fresh look as a result of the nation's opioid epidemic. Read Hayes, a University of Florida researcher and director of the Loss Prevention Research Council, said that the study is still in its infancy, but that initial feedback from stores that have been using them has been positive. In Luzerne County, where Turkey Hill has installed blue lights at a store in Wilkes-Barre, Coroner William Lisman said people have died from overdoses in the public bathrooms of fast-food restaurants, big-box stores, and other retailers. "It can very easily go unnoticed until somebody else wants to use that restroom," he said. "Other patrons realize they can't get in, the manager opens up and we find people deceased.Orlando International Airport will become the first U.S. airport to process all arriving and departing passengers with facial-recognition equipment, reports USA TODAY. The move represents an expansion of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) experimental program that already placed cameras at 13 airports to screen passengers leaving the country or returning from overseas. The verification process, where a camera scans the traveler's face to compare it to Department of Homeland Security travel databases, takes less than two seconds and has a 99 percent match rate, according to CBP. Privacy advocates question how the images will be used and how a traveler will be treated if rejected by the equipment. U.S. citizens at these airports can opt out, but the agency "doesn't seem to be doing an adequate job letting Americans know they can opt out," said Harrison Rudolph, an associate at the Center on Privacy and Technology at the Georgetown University Law Center. In other news, Hacker House cybersecurity firm cofounder Matthew Hickey says he has discovered a way to bypass the Apple iPhone's security measures, even if it's running the latest version of Apple's mobile platform, using only a turned on, locked phone and a Lightning cable. Los Alamos National Laboratory has set up a system to spot and bring down drones that fly into its air space, which is off limits to hobbyist drone flights. The U.S. Conference of Mayors unanimously approved a resolution calling for sweeping improvements to how private businesses and governments protect data from cyberattacks, physical attacks, severe weather events, and other types of catastrophic threats to data centers. Australia will bolster the cybersecurity capability of Vanuatu as part of a security treaty with its Pacific neighbor, ramping up diplomacy in the region to combat China's rising influence. Members of the Prince George's County Police Department in Maryland and community members participated in a two-day workshop of training and role-playing exercises aimed at improving relations between police and citizens; the Affinity Project is co-sponsored by the National Law Enforcement Museum and the Illumination Project of Charleston, South Carolina. A French teen who accidentally crossed the U.S. border while jogging on a beach in White Rock, British Columbia, Canada, is back in France after spending two weeks in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center.