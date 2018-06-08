Assassin Attempt in Venezuela, Earthquake in Indonesia, Florida Shooter Stopped by a Bystander, and More Assassination Attempt in Venezuela, Earthquake in Indonesia, Florida Shooter Stopped by a Bystander, and More 8/6/2018 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyAuthorities in Venezuela arrested six people suspected of using explosives-laden drones in an attempt to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro, reports the Independent. The thwarted attack came as Venezuela is suffering from a worsening economic and humanitarian crisis and Maduro has grown increasingly isolated. The assailants flew two drones each packed with plastic explosives towards Maduro, his wife, and other leaders as he spoke at an event celebrating the 81st anniversary of the National Guard. One of the drones was to explode above the president while the other was to detonate directly in front of him. The military knocked one of the drones off-course electronically and the other crashed into apartment building two blocks away. A group calling itself Soldiers in T-shirts claimed responsibility for the attack, but the message could not be independently verified.A 7.0-magnitude earthquake rocked the island of Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia on Sunday, just a week after a 6.4-magnitude quake hit the same area, reports the Djakarta Post. It followed two quakes that occurred earlier on Sunday, a 5.6-magnitude one on the Mentawai Islands, West Sumatra, and a 5.2 quake on the island of Flores, East Nusa Tenggara. At least 91 people are dead and 209 injured as a result of the quake. Thousands of buildings were damaged and thousands of people fled their homes after a tsunami alert. The initial earthquake was followed by more than 132 aftershocks, and many residents remain unwilling to return to their homes for fear of another tremor.In Titusville, Florida, a man involved in a fistfight with another person at a crowded park on Saturday left and returned several minutes later with a gun and opened fire, reports Space Coast Daily. Police say that is when the gunman was shot by a local bystander, who was licensed to carry a firearm. The initial shooter was airlifted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police recovered the suspect's gun from the scene. The bystander who shot the suspect cooperated with police, and no charges are expected to be filed against him. No other people were injured.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged on Saturday to provide nearly $300 million in new security funding for the Indo-Pacific region, as China increases engagement in the region, according to Reuters. The announcement came alongside a meeting of foreign ministers from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other officials from around the world in Singapore. The new security assistance will strengthen maritime security, develop humanitarian assistance and peacekeeping capabilities, and counter transnational threats.In other news, police used "flash bang" devices to disperse hundreds of protesters and counter-protesters who gathered at a right-wing rally in downtown Portland, Oregon, on Saturday. A service outage knocked many Arlo security cameras offline starting in the late afternoon on August 4, leaving customers with login errors that either prevented them from signing in or wouldn't let them watch motion detection recordings. Visitors to the Indiana State Fair are finding new security measures in place, with metal detectors at each pedestrian entrance and prohibitions on items such as aerosol cans, balloons, lasers, and noisemakers. Florida Power & Light imploded part of a coal-powered plant in Jacksonville, Florida, Saturday morning, but local media and emergency services say they were not contacted in advance, and the fire department dispatched crews to the scene.