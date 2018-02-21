Artificial Intelligence Disruptions, School Security Demonstration, Iranian Security Officers, Healthcare Digital Security

Wanton proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies could enable new forms of cybercrime, political disruption, and even physical attacks within five years, a group of 26 experts from around the world have warned, according to The Guardian. In a new report issued as a collaboration by think tanks and universities such as Cambridge and Oxford, the expert authors describe AI as a "dual use technology" with potential military and civilian uses, akin to nuclear power, explosives, and hacking tools. "As AI capabilities become more powerful and widespread, we expect the growing use of AI systems to lead to the expansion of existing threats, the introduction of new threats, and a change to the typical character of threats," the report says.



Dozens of students from Lenoir City High School in Lenoir City, Tennessee, walked out of class Tuesday morning to talk about their concerns about school security, WBIR's 10News reports. Around 9:45 a.m., the students gathered around the flag pole and took turns speaking. They remembered the lives lost at recent school shootings, and talked about ways to end hate and violence. The students also voiced their concerns about security at their own school. They said no one should be afraid to go to class, but they are.



Three Iranian police officers and two paramilitary troops were killed overnight during clashes with members of a Sufi Islam order in Tehran, Iranian news outlets reported on Tuesday. State news media reported that the police arrested more than 300 protesters, most of them members of the Gonabadi dervishes, a mystical Sufi strain of Islam that the clerical government has designated a challenge to mainstream Shiite theology. The incident represents the most casualties the security forces have suffered in one evening since the height of antigovernment demonstrations in 2009, T​he New York Times reports.

