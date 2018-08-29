Army-Reinstates-Immigrants,-German-Cybersecurity,-California-Ends-Cash-Bail-System-and-More

The U.S. Army has reinstated dozens of immigrant recruits after falsely flagging​ them as security risks during their counterintelligence screenings, Business Insider reports. "The Department of Defense fell under intense scrutiny in July after an Associated Press story revealed it had been quietly discharging immigrants recruited through a program that promised expedited citizenship through military service," according to the article. "The report stated that some recruits were given no reason for their discharge while others were given nonsensical or contradictory reasons."​ Freedom of Information Act requests revealed the results of the immigrants' background and security checks.



Germany announced it's launching a new cyber agency to end its reliance on digital technologies from the United States, China, and others for its cybersecurity. The agency, a joint interior and defense ministry project, will fund cutting-edge research on cyber issues. Germany is facing "a daily barrage of cyber attacks on its government and industry computer networks," Reuters reports, with Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea identified as its biggest threats. "As a federal government we cannot stand idly by when the use of sensitive technology with high security relevance are controlled by other governments. We must secure and expand such key technologies of our digital infrastructure," said German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.



The state of California abolished its system of collecting bail from suspects awaiting trial, NPR reports. Governor Jerry Brown signed the sweeping reform, the California Money Bail Reform Act, into law on Tuesday. "The governor has waited nearly four decades to revamp the state's cash bail system. In his 1979 State of the State address, Brown argued the existing process was biased, favoring the wealthy who can afford to pay for their freedom, and penalizing the poor, who often are forced to remain in custody," according to NPR. Instead of collecting money from those arrested and charged with a crime, local courts will decide who to release and who to keep in custody. "Those decisions will be based on an algorithm created by the courts in each jurisdiction," NPR reports.

