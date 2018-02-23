Armed Officer Waited Outside During Florida High School Shooting, Trump Proposes Arming Teachers, Intel Failed To Alert

​An armed deputy stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High waited outside as a gunman opened fire on students and faculty inside, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said in a briefing covered by CNN. School resource officer Scot Peterson was placed on unpaid leave and then resigned, after video surveillance and interviews with witnesses found that he waited outside the building for four minutes while the shooting unfolded. "I'm devastated. Sick to my stomach. There are no words," Israel said. "These families lost their children. We lost coaches. I've been to the funerals, I've been to the homes…I've been to the vigils. It's just—there are no words."



In response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed that select teachers be trained and armed to address active shooter threats. The proposal, however, has met strong criticism from educators. "It felt like he was giving up and saying, 'This is the new normal,' instead of saying, 'How can we prevent this from happening in the first place?'" said Teresa Meredith, a kindergarten teacher in Indiana who spoke to The New York Times. "As a teacher, I'm supposed to teach and love and educate and nurture."



U.S. cybersecurity officials were not informed of major security flaws affecting Intel chips until they were released to the public, despite Intel having knowledge of the issues six months prior. "Current and former U.S. government officials have raised concerns that the government was not informed of the flaws before they became public because the flaws potentially held national security implications," according to CNBC. "Intel said it did not think the flaws needed to be shared with U.S. authorities as hackers had not exploited the vulnerabilities."



Syrians in Ghouta are facing a medical crisis as hospitals in the region are being "systematically target," The Guardian reports. Weeks of airstrikes have hit 22 hospitals and clinics, leaving only three medical facilities in the region fully operational and overwhelmed with mass casualties.



As the 2018 Winter Olympics wind down, WIRED took a look inside the U.S. command center that is helping keep the games safe. The center, located at the US Embassy in Seoul, is run by the U.S. State Department's Diplomatic Security Service, and practiced plausible scenarios and response in the lead-up to the games—including major cyberattacks and bombings.



Pakistan is likely to return to a global money-laundering watchdog's terrorist financing watchlist. "The move is part of a broader U.S. strategy to pressure Pakistan to cut alleged links to Islamist militants unleashing chaos in neighboring Afghanistan and backing attacks in India," according to Reuters.

