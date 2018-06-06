Amazon Pulls CloudPets, Iranian Nuclear Enrichment, Facial Recognition Tool, Security Guard Firing Amazon Pulls CloudPets, Iranian Nuclear Enrichment, Facial Recognition Tool, Security Guard Firing 6/6/2018 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyAmazon said it has pulled CloudPets, a smart toy that researchers said was riddled with security flaws, from its online store, cnet.com reports. Last week, Walmart and Target stopped selling the toy. Amazon began removing CloudPets on Tuesday morning. The decision comes a day after Mozilla contacted Amazon with research showing new vulnerabilities on CloudPets. "In a world where data leaks are becoming more routine and products like CloudPets still sit on store shelves, I'm increasingly worried about my kids' privacy and security," Ashley Boyd, Mozilla's vice president of advocacy, said in a statement.Iran's supreme leader has ordered preparations to begin to increase uranium enrichment, ramping up pressure on European states struggling to keep the Islamic Republic in a nuclear accord, CNN reports. "The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is duty-bound to prepare the ground for achieving 190,000 SWUs," Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was quoted saying by Iranian state media, referring to a measure of uranium enrichment capacity called separative work units. He said that the increase would be within the framework of the Iran nuclear accord "for the time being." In August, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency will deploy a new system for scanning drivers' faces as they leave the Unites States, The Verge reports. The pilot, called the Vehicle Face System (or VFS), is planned for installation at the Anzalduas border crossing at the southern tip of Texas and scheduled to remain in operation for a full year. The project is currently moving through the necessary privacy reviews, and it is set to be officially announced and submitted to the Federal Register in the coming months, according to officials. Target fired a security guard at a Michigan store on Monday, two weeks after a black customer was falsely accused of stealing a bikini and then forced to remove her clothing to prove her innocence, according to her attorney. The alleged victim and her lawyer held a press conference on Monday morning in Detroit in which they detailed the incident, and called it racial profiling, NBC reports. Later, Target announced that it had fired an employee who was involved.