Amazon Pulls CloudPets, Iranian Nuclear Enrichment, Facial Recognition Tool, Security Guard Firing

In August, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency will deploy a new system for scanning drivers' faces as they leave the Unites States, The Verge reports. The pilot, called the Vehicle Face System (or VFS), is planned for installation at the Anzalduas border crossing at the southern tip of Texas and scheduled to remain in operation for a full year. The project is currently moving through the necessary privacy reviews, and it is set to be officially announced and submitted to the Federal Register in the coming months, according to officials.