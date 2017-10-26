Amazon Key Security Concerns, Opioid Epidemic Emergency Funding, and More

​​Security experts are raising eyebrows at Amazon’s announcement of its new delivery service, which that allows the mail carrier to drop off the package inside the recipient's house. The company is selling a smart door lock, paired with an in-home wireless camera aimed at the door, that turns on the camera and remotely unlocks the door once the driver arrives, and locks up after he has delivered the package. Despite the obvious concerns about allowing strangers indoor access—camera or not—experts are also pointing out the devastation that would occur if the door locking system was hacked. "The biggest risk is the hackers who get a hold of the database of door codes. You know, quite literally, if they can hack the NSA, they can hack a database of entry codes into an entire block's worth of homes,” cybersecurity expert John Sileo told CBS News. "That part is what scares me, not how Amazon will use it, how the hackers will use it.”

