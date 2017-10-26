Amazon Key Security Concerns, Opioid Epidemic Emergency Funding, and More Amazon Key Security Concerns, Opioid Epidemic Emergency Funding, and More 10/26/2017 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodySecurity experts are raising eyebrows at Amazon’s announcement of its new delivery service, which that allows the mail carrier to drop off the package inside the recipient's house. The company is selling a smart door lock, paired with an in-home wireless camera aimed at the door, that turns on the camera and remotely unlocks the door once the driver arrives, and locks up after he has delivered the package. Despite the obvious concerns about allowing strangers indoor access—camera or not—experts are also pointing out the devastation that would occur if the door locking system was hacked. "The biggest risk is the hackers who get a hold of the database of door codes. You know, quite literally, if they can hack the NSA, they can hack a database of entry codes into an entire block's worth of homes,” cybersecurity expert John Sileo told CBS News. "That part is what scares me, not how Amazon will use it, how the hackers will use it.”President Trump is expected to follow up on a long-promised move to declare the United States’ opioid epidemic a public health emergency, freeing up funding for research and response to the crisis that is killing more than 140 Americans every day. Trump first said he would allow funding for the issue in August following a commission report explaining the severity of the epidemic, but then-Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said that declaring a national emergency was unnecessary, leaving experts frustrated. Now that Price is gone, the Food and Drug Administration is moving forward in promoting medication-assisted addiction treatment. It’s now up to the President to dictate exactly how emergency funding will be spent.In other news, the NAACP has issued a warning to African American travelers that their safety could be compromised if they fly on American Airlines. Ethiopian protesters were injured after police used live rounds to disperse demonstrators. How the U.S. Department of Homeland Security protects its 3,000 working dogs. At least 47 people were killed after a fireworks factory in Jakarta, Indonesia, exploded. Houstonians are suffering the remnants of Hurricane Harvey after two people died from contracting flesh-eating bacteria from the floodwaters. Puerto Rico gave a $300 million contract to a small Montana energy company to restore power on the island raising concerns that the company is not established enough to do the job effectively.