Afghan Hotel Attack, U.S. Government Shutdown, Foreign Surveillance Law Extended, and More

Gunmen in army uniforms stormed Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel late on Saturday and battled Afghan Special Forces through the night, reports Reuters. The attackers killed more than 30 people and wounded many more, although the final toll of dead and wounded may still be higher. The dead include hotel staff and guests as well as members of the security forces who fought the attackers. All five attackers were also killed. The raid was the latest in a series of attacks that have underlined the city's vulnerability and the ability of militants to mount high-profile operations aimed at undermining confidence in the Western-backed government. More than 150 guests were able to flee as parts of the building caught fire, with some shimmying down sheets tied together and dropped from upper-floor windows and others rescued by Afghan forces. The Taliban, which attacked the same hotel in 2011, claimed responsibility for the attack.The U.S. government shutdown amid a congressional dispute over spending and immigration has forced scores of federal agencies and outposts to close their doors, reports Stars and Stripes, and the furloughing of nearly 1 million federal employees has begun. But the government hasn't completely shut down. Fewer than half of the 2 million civilian federal workers subject to it will be forced off the job if the Trump administration follows the rules followed by previous Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. That's not counting about 500,000 Postal Service employees or 1.3 million uniformed military personnel who would be exempt. The rules for who works and who doesn't date back to the early 1980s and haven't been significantly modified since. Federal workers are exempted from furloughs if their jobs are national security-related or if they perform essential activities that "protect life and property. The air traffic control system, food inspection, Medicare, veterans' health care and many other essential government programs will run as usual. The Senate is scheduled to vote at noon today on a bill to reopen the government and fund it for three weeks, though it's unclear if this plan will win over enough Democrats to pass.On Friday a U.S. law that reauthorizes powerful electronic surveillance tools for another six years was signed, according to Politico. Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act allows the US government to collect communications, such as emails and phone records, of foreigners on foreign soil without a warrant. While the law targets non-U.S. citizens, critics warn the government may incidentally monitor U.S. citizens who are communicating with non-U.S. citizens outside the United States. Its proponents have argued the program helps keep Americans safe. Robert Eatinger, former senior deputy general counsel at the CIA, discusses the implications.In other news, shoppers were evacuated from a Florida mall Sunday evening when two pipe bombs blew up, causing a fire to break out. No one was injured by the devices, which went off at around 5:30 p.m. at the Eagle Ridge Mall in Lake Wales. Night-vision goggles, drones, patrols on kayak: French authorities are deploying a wide range of resources to prevent robbers from targeting gourmet delights including oysters, cheese, and wine. At least five people were killed and several others wounded when government security forces opened fire at festival goers in Weldiya, Ethiopia. Congolese security forces shot dead at least six people and wounded dozens more as they fired tear gas to disperse a protest against President Joseph Kabila organized by the Catholic Church on Sunday, a U.N. peacekeeping mission in the country said. Authorities in Russia have broken up a widespread scheme involving dozens of gas-station employees who used software programs on electronic gas pumps to con customers into paying for more fuel than then actually pumped into their tank.