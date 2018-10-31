Aerospace Stolen Secrets, D.C. Security Grants, Indonesia Plane Inspection, Citizenship Change Proposed

Intelligence officers in a small office in China's vast intelligence-gathering network for years stole secrets from aerospace companies in the United States and abroad, U.S. Justice Department officials said on Tuesday. The news came from the unsealing of a third indictment in recent weeks that detailed China's alleged elaborate efforts to steal corporate secrets through espionage and hacking. Two Chinese intelligence officers and five hackers repeatedly broke into corporate computer systems to steal intellectual property and other information about the aerospace industry, according to the indictment, which had been under seal since June, The New York Times reported.



Washington, D.C., officials announced this week that it will administer almost $1 million in federal grant money to beef up security at religious organizations in the city, reports DCist news site. Most of the nine organizations receiving funds are Jewish. All of the winners had to meet grant criteria showing they are a nonprofit at high risk for a terrorist attack. The money they win can be used for target hardening, planning, training, and security equipment like cameras, locks, gates, and new doors, according to the release. The maximum award amount is $150,000.



Indonesia ordered an inspection of all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes belonging to national commercial airlines, CNN reports. The announcement comes a day after Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the sea minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board. Speaking to CNN by phone Tuesday, a transportation ministry official said Lion Air currently has 11 of the models in its fleet while national carrier Garuda Indonesia has one.

