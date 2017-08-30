Additional Flooding after Houston Levees Burst, Chicago PD Sued by State, British Cybersecurity, and More

The situation in the Houston area took a turn for the worst yesterday after a levee was breached south of Houston and dams northeast of the city overflowed, flooding neighborhoods already inundated by the storms. The Coast Guard has rescued 4,300 people from the rising waters and urged those still stranded to stand on their roofs and continue signaling for help. Countless civilians have been conducting rescues as well, with Houstonians and out-of-towners alike braving the floods in kayaks, motorboats, jet skis, flatbed trucks, and a variety of other vehicles to gather people impacted by the bursting levees. The death toll is hard to calculate, officials said, but as of last night five deaths have officially been attributed to the hurricane, including the death of Police Sgt. Steve Perez, 60, a Houston police officer killed Sunday in the flooding. More than 9,000 people are currently in Houson’s main shelter—far more than the 5,000 the facility was prepared to take in. Houston has also implemented a curfew due to looting and violence. The city warned residents to be wary of imposter Homeland Security agents who have reportedly been telling people to evacuate their homes and then robbing them. Health concerns are growing as well—beyond the danger of drowning in as little as six inches of water, wildlife such as snakes, gators, and large colonies of floating fire ants are alarming as well. The threat of infectious disease from sewage systems, mosquito-borne diseases, and mold—not to mention the heavy mental health toll the catastrophe will impart on those affected—are long-term concerns, officials say.

