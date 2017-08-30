Additional Flooding after Houston Levees Burst, Chicago PD Sued by State, British Cybersecurity, and More Additional Flooding after Houston Levees Burst, Chicago PD Sued by State, British Cybersecurity, and More 8/30/2017 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyThe situation in the Houston area took a turn for the worst yesterday after a levee was breached south of Houston and dams northeast of the city overflowed, flooding neighborhoods already inundated by the storms. The Coast Guard has rescued 4,300 people from the rising waters and urged those still stranded to stand on their roofs and continue signaling for help. Countless civilians have been conducting rescues as well, with Houstonians and out-of-towners alike braving the floods in kayaks, motorboats, jet skis, flatbed trucks, and a variety of other vehicles to gather people impacted by the bursting levees. The death toll is hard to calculate, officials said, but as of last night five deaths have officially been attributed to the hurricane, including the death of Police Sgt. Steve Perez, 60, a Houston police officer killed Sunday in the flooding. More than 9,000 people are currently in Houson’s main shelter—far more than the 5,000 the facility was prepared to take in. Houston has also implemented a curfew due to looting and violence. The city warned residents to be wary of imposter Homeland Security agents who have reportedly been telling people to evacuate their homes and then robbing them. Health concerns are growing as well—beyond the danger of drowning in as little as six inches of water, wildlife such as snakes, gators, and large colonies of floating fire ants are alarming as well. The threat of infectious disease from sewage systems, mosquito-borne diseases, and mold—not to mention the heavy mental health toll the catastrophe will impart on those affected—are long-term concerns, officials say.Chicago’s police department was sued by Illinois’ attorney general yesterday for “a pattern of using excessive force” against minority residents. The lawsuit follows efforts by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Obama-era Justice Department to implement police reforms, but Emanuel notes that the current administration does not agree on how to move forward. "The reforms we have made in recent years, and those that lie ahead, will help us ensure Chicago has the most professional, proactive police department possible,” Emanuel said. "I am proud that Illinois' attorney general is standing up -- for our city and our officers -- where the Trump Justice Department fell flat.” Efforts to reform the police department were sparked by several instances of the use of excessive force and racially discriminatory policing practices, according to the Obama-era Justice Department. Current Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement that the Justice Department will not support any measure that fails to properly address violent crime in Chicago. More than a third of British critical infrastructure organizations have not met basic cybersecurity standards, according to government documents The country’s “10 Steps to Cyber Security” guidance advises best practices to prevent a cyberattack, but 39 percent of the surveyed organizations—including first responder services, police forces, transport organizations, energy suppliers, and NHS trusts—had not completed the program. A new European Union directive would make critical infrastructure organizations liable for large fines in event of a cybersecurity breachIn other news, 19 members of the Turkish president’s security detail have been indicted for beating protesters during a May visit to the United States. Experts are concerned that it’s taking so long to fill the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary role after John Kelly was coined as the White House Chief of Staff. DHS announced that it will conduct more in-person interviews before granting citizenship. Supply chain management is turning to chatbots to increase productivity. A multistate salmonella outbreak is being blamed on pet turtles. A federally-supervised cybersecurity team tried to boost the security of the nation’s voting systems but were blocked from doing so. And U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has halted the implementation of Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the military, saying more studies need to be done on the effects of the rule.