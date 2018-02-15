17 Dead in Florida School Massacre, Shooting outside the NSA, Officials Slam Chinese Telecommunications Company, and More

​​A shooting at a Florida high school has left 17 people dead, and officials say the toll could continue to rise. The 19 year-old assailant opened fire with a semiautomatic ​rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, about an hour northwest of Miami, on Wednesday around 2:40 p.m. Eastern, shortly before students were dismissed for the day. The suspect, a former student at the school who had been expelled, is in custody after a brief hospi​talization , and faces charges of 17 counts of premeditated murder. The New York Times reports Senator Bill Nelson said the gunman had prepared for the attack, based on information he received from the FBI. Check Security Management’s website throughout the day for continuing coverage of this tragedy.



Three suspects are in police custody after a vehicle rammed into the entrance of the National Security Agency (NSA) in Maryland on Tuesday morning, Fox News reports. An investigation of exactly​ what happened is ongoing. A black SUV attempted to enter the campus "without authorization" off of Route 32 at the U.S. military installation; Gordon Johnson, special agent in charge at the FBI Baltimore Office, said the vehicle appeared to be a rental car. He added the incident is not linked to terrorism. "An NSA police officer and a civilian in the area were injured and taken to the hospital. One of the passengers in the SUV was also injured and hospitalized. The conditions of those injured were not released, though Johnson said it appeared the injuries were not gunshot-related," according to the article.



A group of six top U.S. officials have advised American citizens against purchasing products or services from Chinese smartphone maker Huawei, CNBC reports. During testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, the six–which included the heads of the National Security Agency, CIA, FBI, and director of national intelligence–said the telecom company poses a major risk to U.S. telecommunications infrastructure and networks. Huawei defended itself in a statement, in which a spokesman said, "Huawei is trusted by governments and customers in 170 countries worldwide and poses no greater cybersecurity risk than any ICT vendor, sharing as we do common global supply chains and production capabilities." AT&T recently called off a partnership which would have been the Chinese company's entry into the American market. At the same hearing, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats called cybersecurity threats the "greatest concern" facing the United States.

