110 Schoolgirls Kidnapped, Russia Hacked the Olympics, Severe Weather Turns Deadly, and More 110 Schoolgirls Kidnapped, Russia Hacked the Olympics, Severe Weather Turns Deadly, and More 2/26/2018 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyJihadist group Boko Haram has kidnapped more than 100 girls from a Nigerian school in an eerily similar situation to the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls in 2014, which is still impacting the region—more than 100 of those girls are still missing. The Nigerian government is responding swiftly to the latest abduction, calling the situation a national disaster and deploying extra troops and planes to search for the schoolgirls. Anger has been rising about the events surrounding the mass abduction, including reports that soldiers had recently been removed from key checkpoints and that authorities initially denied any students had been kidnapped after the ambush, Reuters reports. A cyberattack that targeted the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony appears to have been carried out by Russian spies—who tried to make it look like the hack was the work of North Korea. The attack disrupted connections and broadcast operations, leading to problems with the Olympics website and preventing many attendees from accessing their tickets to attend the ceremony. The false-flag style attack aimed to frame North Korea and potentially sew discord, but officials say the hack was carried about by Russia in response to the International Olympic Committee banning the team due to doping violations. Severe weather is causing delays, closures, and evacuations across the globe. A powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck rural Papua New Guinea yesterday morning, triggering landslides, the destruction of buildings, and interrupting communication abilities as well as oil and gas operations. No casualties have been reported yet, but aid groups say numbers could rise as rescuers make their way to the remote affected area. ExxonMobil shut down operations in the area after reports of damage to living quarters. A rare snowstorm in Rome has effectively shut down the city because it is not equipped to deal with snow emergencies. One regional airport was closed overnight and another has only one operating runway. Additionally, schools and several workplaces are closed. And storms across the midwestern United States resulted in the deaths of at least four people and severe flooding. In other news, several prominent companies have cut ties with the National Rifle Association after backlash against the organization. Scheduling conflicts have left the location of an upcoming gun reform march in Washington D.C. up in the air. At least four people were killed in an explosion at a shop in Leicester, England. The cause is unknown but officials do not suspect terrorism. New York’s Department of Health is warning people that an Australian man with measles had visited several attractions in the city, including hotels and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, potentially infecting others. A chicken shortage that caused the closure of hundreds of KFC restaurants in the U.K. was due to poor supply chain management, experts say. The Argentinian Navy fired on a Chinese boat and chased it for eight hours after it was spotted illegally fishing Friday. After the close of the 2018 Winter Olympics, South Korea is attempting to negotiate talks between North Korea and the United States.