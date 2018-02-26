110 Schoolgirls Kidnapped, Russia Hacked the Olympics, Severe Weather Turns Deadly, and More

​​Jihadist group Boko Haram has kidnapped more than 100 girls from a Nigerian school in an eerily similar situation to the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls in 2014, which is still impacting the region—more than 100 of those girls are still missing. The Nigerian government is responding swiftly to the latest abduction, calling the situation a national disaster and deploying extra troops and planes to search for the schoolgirls. Anger has been rising about the events surrounding the mass abduction, including reports that soldiers had recently been removed from key checkpoints and that authorities initially denied any students had been kidnapped after the ambush, Reuters reports.

A cyberattack that targeted the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony appears to have been carried out by Russian spies—who tried to make it look like the hack was the work of North Korea. The attack disrupted connections and broadcast operations, leading to problems with the Olympics website and preventing many attendees from accessing their tickets to attend the ceremony. The false-flag style attack aimed to frame North Korea and potentially sew discord, but officials say the hack was carried about by Russia in response to the International Olympic Committee banning the team due to doping violations.

